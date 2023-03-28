Drone, K9 response used after metal theft reported in Port Neches Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

PORT NECHES — Port Neches police officers were assisted by neighboring officers, a K-9 and a drone to locate two Orange County men who reportedly fled from them while trying to steal metal.

PNPD responded to a call of suspicious activity at approximately 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Williamsburg Lane and Industrial. As they approached, Officer Will Navarre saw a vehicle with no lights leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to information from PNPD.

When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver slowed down and the passenger got out and ran.

The driver was taken into custody.

A perimeter was then set up with the help of Nederland Police Department officers, and PNPD officer Andrew Carter was able to locate the other suspect using a drone.

PNPD Sgt. Eric Heilman deployed his K-9, and officers were able to take the other man into custody.

“While on scene, officers and investigators determined that the suspects had been in the process of stealing AT&T communication cable and located a large amount of the cable in the suspects’ vehicle,” a news release said. “In addition to the cable, tools commonly utilized in cable theft were located.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with metal theft. The passenger was also charged with evading arrest.

Both were transported to the Jefferson County jail.

The names of the men had not been released by Tuesday afternoon.