Texas gas prices rise 6.7 cents in last week; analyst talks trends and what’s coming next Published 6:01 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week.

While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season,” De Haan said. “You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 20.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.59/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $1.58/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen .3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today.

The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.99/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

San Antonio – $3.11/g, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

Austin – $3.09/g, up 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.04/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

March 27, 2022: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 27, 2021: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

March 27, 2020: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

March 27, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 27, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

March 27, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 27, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 27, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 27, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 27, 2013: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)