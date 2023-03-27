Port Arthur police chief updates shopping center shooting investigation

Published 2:18 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By PA News

A person was injured early Monday before daybreak following a shooting in the Jefferson County Shopping Center. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A shooting near a vacant Port Arthur store that resulted in one injury appears to have been accidental, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

The gunfire took place at approximately midnight Monday in the 3600 block of Twin City Highway.

Jefferson Shopping Center spans Twin City Highway from 32nd Street to 39th Street and once held a bustling set of stores.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Duriso said the victim was brought by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

According to Duriso, no charges have been filed as a result of the shooting.

More News

Party City in Port Arthur impacted by national closings plan

Celebrate newest Mr. and Miss Top Teens of Port Arthur

ASK A COP — Can an apartment complex go after expired registration stickers?

Texas gas prices rise 6.7 cents in last week; analyst talks trends and what’s coming next

Print Article