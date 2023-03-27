Port Arthur police chief updates shopping center shooting investigation Published 2:18 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

A shooting near a vacant Port Arthur store that resulted in one injury appears to have been accidental, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

The gunfire took place at approximately midnight Monday in the 3600 block of Twin City Highway.

Jefferson Shopping Center spans Twin City Highway from 32nd Street to 39th Street and once held a bustling set of stores.

Duriso said the victim was brought by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

According to Duriso, no charges have been filed as a result of the shooting.