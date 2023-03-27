Party City in Port Arthur impacted by national closings plan

Published 3:13 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By PA News

Party City is located at 2770 FM 365 in Port Arthur. (Monique Batson/The News)

Party City is preparing to lock its doors for the last time.

The store, located at 2770 FM 365 next to Hobby Lobby in Port Arthur, will close in June, an employee confirmed Monday.

According to Business Insider, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, at the time planning to close 22 stores.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In February, company officials announced the intent to auction 12 and close an additional 10.

The retailer has cited complications from the pandemic for a lack of sales.

More News

Port Arthur police chief updates shopping center shooting investigation

Celebrate newest Mr. and Miss Top Teens of Port Arthur

ASK A COP — Can an apartment complex go after expired registration stickers?

Texas gas prices rise 6.7 cents in last week; analyst talks trends and what’s coming next

Print Article