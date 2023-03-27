Party City in Port Arthur impacted by national closings plan Published 3:13 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Party City is preparing to lock its doors for the last time.

The store, located at 2770 FM 365 next to Hobby Lobby in Port Arthur, will close in June, an employee confirmed Monday.

According to Business Insider, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, at the time planning to close 22 stores.

In February, company officials announced the intent to auction 12 and close an additional 10.

The retailer has cited complications from the pandemic for a lack of sales.