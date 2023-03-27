Celebrate newest Mr. and Miss Top Teens of Port Arthur

Published 1:20 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By PA News

Kaci Randals and Damien Broxton II

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced two Wilson Early College High School seniors were crowned Mr. and Miss Top Teen of the Port Arthur Chapter of Top Teens of America.

The recognition took place at the 52nd Annual Top Teens Leadership Conference in Dallas this past weekend.

Mr. Top Teen of the local chapter is Damien Broxton II, and Miss Top Teen of the organization is Kaci Randals.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On Friday, the local chapter of Top Teens of America will induct a group of new members, and the public is invited to attend.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd.

More News

Party City in Port Arthur impacted by national closings plan

Port Arthur police chief updates shopping center shooting investigation

ASK A COP — Can an apartment complex go after expired registration stickers?

Texas gas prices rise 6.7 cents in last week; analyst talks trends and what’s coming next

Print Article