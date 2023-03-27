Celebrate newest Mr. and Miss Top Teens of Port Arthur Published 1:20 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced two Wilson Early College High School seniors were crowned Mr. and Miss Top Teen of the Port Arthur Chapter of Top Teens of America.

The recognition took place at the 52nd Annual Top Teens Leadership Conference in Dallas this past weekend.

Mr. Top Teen of the local chapter is Damien Broxton II, and Miss Top Teen of the organization is Kaci Randals.

On Friday, the local chapter of Top Teens of America will induct a group of new members, and the public is invited to attend.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd.