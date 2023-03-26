PAISD hosting career fair; seeking adjunct teachers Published 12:22 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

The Port Arthur Independent School District is hosting a Career Fair April 5 in the Memorial High School cafeteria.

The event is from 4-6 p.m., and all are welcome.

PAISD is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, child nutrition workers, custodians, maintenance personnel and more.

There are several types of positions available. Bilingual employees are a plus, but the ability to speak more than one language is not required for any position outside of foreign language course instructors.

“We are also introducing the new position of adjunct teachers within PAISD,” a district statement read. “PAISD is looking for individuals who are passionate about the business of educating and supporting students, and wants to hire teachers and support staff who have a growth mindset, the ability to solve problems, effective communication and collaboration skills and the ability to adapt to a variety of situations that may arise in an educational setting.”

With over 120 years of experience in transforming lives and uplifting the Port Arthur community, the district’s vision is to lead the state of Texas in continuous school improvement.

First-year teachers can earn more than $51,500 annually, including stipends for areas of certification and extra-curricular coaching and sponsorship. PAISD also provides a package of insurance and benefits options.

Prospective employees can visit paisd.org to view job postings and descriptions or apply online. Click the Quick Links option in the top right corner and choose Job Openings from the drop-down menu.

There will be more opportunities for employment in the coming months, as well.

Door prizes will be given away to career fair attendees while supplies last. Pre-register for the job fair by emailing hr@paisd.org, including your first and last name in the email.

For more information, contact PAISD’s Human Resources department at 989-6100 or HR@paisd.org.