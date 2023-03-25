Girl Scout cookie sales will end this weekend Published 12:20 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Sunday, March 26, the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) will wrap up the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, one of the most iconic activities in which Girl Scouts engage and the largest girl-led business in the world.

GSSJC oversees troops in Southeast Texas.

To find a cookie boothvisit gssjc.org and type your zip code into the Cookie Finder to purchase cookies from a Girl Scout troop in your community.

You can also download the mobile app on Android or iOS.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has proven to make a difference in the lives of girls by teaching them essential skills such as goal setting, financial literacy, money management, and innovation.

Over 50,000 San Jacinto Council Girl Scouts have participated in selling cookies throughout the 26-county council area, which is headquartered Houston. Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council troops will set up cookie sales operations outside local businesses and other locations this weekend.

Profits from cookie sales are used to fund camps, field trips, and other troop activities. The experience of selling Girl Scout cookies for girls from kindergarten through high school ages provides valuable character-building skills that impact their growth and help shape them into successful young women, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

This year’s cookie lineup includes fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties, and the addition of the new Raspberry Rally®, the highly anticipated cookie, available for online ordering only. A tried-and-true favorite has also joined the lineup this year with a new name, as the beloved Shortbread cookie is now called Trefoils®! It’s the same delicious cookie, just with a new Girl Scout name.

In addition, Adventurefuls™, Toast-Yay! ™, Lemonades™, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten free) are available to purchase for $5 a package. Note: Raspberry Rally and Caramel Chocolate Chip are only available to order online and will be shipped directly to customers.