Fire damages house, shutters store temporarily Published 12:26 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Firefighters could already see flames when they left Station 6 for a fire just blocks away.

When they arrived just after 2:36 a.m. Monday the one story house at 3714 39th St. had fire showing on the back and right sides, Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson said.

The nearby convenience store at 3948 9th Avenue received exposure damage. The back of the store is next to the right side of the residence.

Benson said firefighters began to work to extinguish the fire and also searched for any occupants and found none. As of Friday, the fire marshal had not determined the cause or origin of the blaze.

The scene was cleared by 4:48 a.m. Monday.

It is unknown at this time if anyone lives in the house or if it was vacant.

Benson explained when firefighters arrive at a scene they do a check and note what they are seeing and walk around all sides of the structure, if possible.