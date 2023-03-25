Fire damages house, shutters store temporarily

Published 12:26 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A house at 3714 39th St. in Port Arthur was damaged by fire this week. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Firefighters could already see flames when they left Station 6 for a fire just blocks away.

When they arrived just after 2:36 a.m. Monday the one story house at 3714 39th St. had fire showing on the back and right sides, Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson said.

The convenience store at 3948 9th Avenue received exposure damage this week from a fire at the house behind the store. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The nearby convenience store at 3948 9th Avenue received exposure damage. The back of the store is next to the right side of the residence.

Benson said firefighters began to work to extinguish the fire and also searched for any occupants and found none. As of Friday, the fire marshal had not determined the cause or origin of the blaze.

The scene was cleared by 4:48 a.m. Monday.

The back and side of the 39th Street residence appeared to suffer the most damage. Some of the exposure damage can be seen on the back of the convenience store. (Mary Meaux/The News)

It is unknown at this time if anyone lives in the house or if it was vacant.

Benson explained when firefighters arrive at a scene they do a check and note what they are seeing and walk around all sides of the structure, if possible.

