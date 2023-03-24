SETX woman declared missing person after two weeks Published 1:28 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

A Southeast Texas woman who was last seen two weeks ago in Tomball has now been declared a missing person by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Kay-Alana Turner, 27, has not been since March 10.

According to information from HCSO, the Beaumont woman was in the 18000 block of Country Hill Drive in a long pink dress.

Turner is 5’3” and weighs 110. Officials say she could be suffering from a mental health crisis.

State Rep. Christian Hayes made a social media plea for Southeast Texans to assist Turner’s family with any information.

“Kay-Alana volunteered briefly during my campaign block walking,” he said. “This news has broken my heart and I pray that she is found.”

Family and friends have been updating a Facebook page dedicated to Turner’s location, saying she could still be on foot or might have tried to find a ride to Austin.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 713-755-7427.