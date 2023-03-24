District Attorney updates investigation status following man’s death after police encounter Published 12:28 am Friday, March 24, 2023

The Texas Rangers investigation into the death of a Port Arthur man after an encounter with police continues as officials await test results.

Jefferson County District Attorney Keith Giblin said the case is still with the Texas Rangers who are awaiting lab results.

On Feb. 23 Port Arthur police were called to the 800 block of San Jacinto Avenue for a family disturbance. While there they encountered 28-year-old Jovanny Vanegas. According to police, a struggle ensued and officers were able to gain control of the man.

During the altercation the man showed signs of medical distress and EMS personnel were immediately summoned, a news release said. He was brought to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas where he died.

The Texas Rangers, who are part of the Texas Department of Public Safety, were asked by PAPD to investigate the use-of-force incident.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the DA’s office.

An undisclosed number of PAPD officers were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Vanegas leaves behind an unborn daughter and numerous family members.

