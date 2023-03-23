Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 13-19
Published 12:18 am Thursday, March 23, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 13 to March 19:
- Vanessa Dickes, 48, other agency warrant(s)
- Gregory Provost, 50, other agency warrant(s)
- Ronnie Linder, Jr., aggravated assault w/deadly weapon
- Chasidy Baker McClain, 31, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
- Eric Jones, 31, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 13 to March 19:
March 13
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3000 block of Nall.
March 14
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montgomery.
March 15
- A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
- An information report was completed in the 600 block of Lee.
March 16
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1700 block of 8th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of 8th Street.
March 17
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of East 1st St.
March 18
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
March 19
- No reports.