Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 13-19

Published 12:18 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 13 to March 19:

  • Vanessa Dickes, 48, other agency warrant(s)
  • Gregory Provost, 50, other agency warrant(s)
  • Ronnie Linder, Jr., aggravated assault w/deadly weapon
  • Chasidy Baker McClain, 31, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
  • Eric Jones, 31, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 13 to March 19:

March 13

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3000 block of Nall.

March 14

  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montgomery.

March 15

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
  • An information report was completed in the 600 block of Lee.

March 16

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1700 block of 8th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of 8th Street.

March 17

  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of East 1st St.

March 18

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

March 19

  • No reports.

