Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 13-19

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 13 to March 19:

Vanessa Dickes, 48, other agency warrant(s)

Gregory Provost, 50, other agency warrant(s)

Ronnie Linder, Jr., aggravated assault w/deadly weapon

Chasidy Baker McClain, 31, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Eric Jones, 31, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 13 to March 19:

March 13

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3000 block of Nall.

March 14

An aggravated assault was reported in the 1100 block of Montgomery.

March 15

A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.

An information report was completed in the 600 block of Lee.

March 16

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1700 block of 8th Street.

Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of 8th Street.

March 17

Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of East 1st St.

March 18

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

March 19