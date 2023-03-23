Police identify remains found in woods; switch to death investigation and seeking help Published 10:10 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

BEAUMONT — On Jan. 22 at 6:13 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 6700 block of Bigner near the Salt Water Barrier in reference to human remains being located in the woods.

There was no identification near the remains; according to police. Detectives believed that it was a woman.

This week, DNA results identified the remains as Laura McKenzie (AKA Laura Guiterrez, a 56-year-old Beaumont resident) who was reported missing Dec. 27, 2022.

The cause of death was undetermined and additional testing is underway, but those results could take many months.

BPD Detectives had been investigating her as a missing person since December but have now shifted to a death investigation.

Anyone with information about Laura, her known associates or her whereabouts during December is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers Tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.