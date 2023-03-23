Margo Julia Arredondo Medina Published 5:33 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Margo Julia Arredondo Medina was born on 12/28/1942 & left us on 3/21/2023.

She was 80 years old.

She graduated from Lamar University and began her career in teaching.

She was an incredible teacher & taught in the areas of English, History, & Spanish where she was held in very high regard teaching ESL: (English as a Second Language) classes & was one of the founding creators of developing the ESL curriculum for the State of TX.

She reached & mentored thousands of students in her career specifically on this focus & tutored countless hours to help students learn the English language.

Her passion was teaching and helping students learn the English language for all different cultures.

She taught mostly at Thomas Edison Junior High School then transferred to teach at Thomas Jefferson High School then transferred to finish her career at Port Neches Groves High School.

She also loved the arts & was very artistic in drawing and painting as well.

She is survived by her daughters: Delphi Medina and Devin Medina whom reside in Houston & The Woodlands, TX respectively. Her pride & joy is her granddaughter, Amalia Julia Cordero who is 6 y/o. She taught her the love of reading books, being creative in the arts, and her affinity for cats.

She was the 2nd oldest of 6 children and survived by sister Elia Hernandez & husband, Andrew Hernandez in Lake Conroe; brother, Bernardo Arredondo, Jr. of Huffman, TX; brother Richard Arredondo & his wife, Carolyn of Buna, TX; brother Rudy Arredondo & his wife, Patsy of Groves, TX; and her sister Debby Tomplait & her husband, Michael Tomplait of Brookeland, TX. She is survived by several nieces & nephews and special mention to Jeremy Tomplait for his support, love, friendship, and protector of our mother.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Grammier Oberle Funeral Home.

Funeral Services and a Celebration of Mrs. Medina’s Life will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Grammier Oberle Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

She loved her many cats that she held throughout her years, loved the arts and nature specifically birds & flowers.

The person that meant the world to her was her husband, David Medina who died on March 18, 2015.

Flowers and plants can be sent to Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur, Texas; but if you so wish donations to the local animal shelter are also welcome.