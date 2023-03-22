Port Arthur details Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt hunt Published 12:12 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The City of Port Arthur Parks and Recreation Department is presenting its Annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt.

The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt is the same as the traditional Easter egg hunt, except it takes place as the sun goes down.

This year’s event will be held April 1 at Barbara Jacket Park, 100 Gilham Circle.

This event is for youth ages 0 – 14.

All participants must be registered by a parent or adult guardian.

Registration begins at 3 p.m., and the actual hunt begins at 7 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring baskets to collect eggs. All eggs are filled with a treat and some with a special surprise.

The Easter Bunny will be on the scene — so don’t forget a camera.

Participation is FREE!

There will be face painting, popcorn, snow cones, music, moonwalks and other activities for all to enjoy.

For more information on the Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 409-983-8152.