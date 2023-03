Police seeking help finding wanted woman from Nederland Published 9:13 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a Nederland woman.

Cynthia Mason, 60, is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-8477.

Tips are anonymous and could result in a cash reward.