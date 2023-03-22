PHOTO FEATURE — See what Gulf Credit Union is building for Port Arthur, region

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By PA News

Gulf Credit Union’s growing pains will be alleviated with the addition of an administration building.

But this building, located in the 2700 block of Aero Drive in Port Arthur and adjacent to the Aero Drive branch, isn’t for customers.

Todd Gaudin, president and CEO of Gulf Credit Union, said regular banking services would continue at the other locations while this new site houses office employees such as risk management, fraud, IT and other departments.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Gaudin said the new building is sorely needed.

The construction is tentatively expected to end prior to the fourth quarter of 2023.

More News

$16.9M Stonegate drainage upgrade approved; details and timeline shared

Friends remember homicide victim Jenny Baxter for her sharp wit, generous heart

PHOTO GALLERY — See how SETEX went from local name to nationally recognized company

Local food pantry in need of volunteers; see how you can help

Print Article