PHOTO FEATURE — See what Gulf Credit Union is building for Port Arthur, region Published 12:34 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

1 of 3

Gulf Credit Union’s growing pains will be alleviated with the addition of an administration building.

But this building, located in the 2700 block of Aero Drive in Port Arthur and adjacent to the Aero Drive branch, isn’t for customers.

Todd Gaudin, president and CEO of Gulf Credit Union, said regular banking services would continue at the other locations while this new site houses office employees such as risk management, fraud, IT and other departments.

Gaudin said the new building is sorely needed.

The construction is tentatively expected to end prior to the fourth quarter of 2023.