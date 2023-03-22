PHOTO FEATURE — Motiva distribute 500 care packages in Port Arthur Published 12:18 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Motiva is a proud supporter of the Port Arthur community.

In February and March, Motiva partnered with the SETX Civilian Task Force, Triangle Community Outreach, B&B Ice and Zion Hill Baptist Church to supply and distribute 500 care packages, totaling more than $200,000, to West Side and El Vista residents and others members of the Port Arthur community.

More than a dozen Motiva employees, along with many other community volunteers, helped to distribute the kits, which contained essential household items, bottled water and clothing.