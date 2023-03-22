PHOTO FEATURE — Motiva distribute 500 care packages in Port Arthur

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By PA News

Motiva team members and volunteers delivered 500 care packages in Port Arthur. (Courtesy photo)

Motiva is a proud supporter of the Port Arthur community.

In February and March, Motiva partnered with the SETX Civilian Task Force, Triangle Community Outreach, B&B Ice and Zion Hill Baptist Church to supply and distribute 500 care packages, totaling more than $200,000, to West Side and El Vista residents and others members of the Port Arthur community.

Volunteers and partner agencies SETX Civilian Task Force, Triangle Community Outreach, B&B Ice and Zion Hill Baptist Church joined in for the effort. (Courtesy photo)

More than a dozen Motiva employees, along with many other community volunteers, helped to distribute the kits, which contained essential household items, bottled water and clothing.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

$16.9M Stonegate drainage upgrade approved; details and timeline shared

Friends remember homicide victim Jenny Baxter for her sharp wit, generous heart

PHOTO GALLERY — See how SETEX went from local name to nationally recognized company

PHOTO FEATURE — See what Gulf Credit Union is building for Port Arthur, region

Print Article