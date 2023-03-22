Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 13-19

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 13 to March 19:

  • Scott Beard, 37, warrant other agency
  • Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants
  • Jeffrey Dixon, 54, failure to maintain financial responsibility
  • Stephen Andrews, 45, warrant other agency
  • John Moss, 21, possession of a controlled substance
  • Rocky Lewis, 37, warrant other agency
  • Della Hokett, 44, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 13 to March 19:

March 13

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

March 14

  • A death was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.
  • A person was found to be operating a vehicle with a wrong license plate in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported near 18th and Atlanta.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 37th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of Boston.

March 15

  • A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
  • A robbery was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Discharge of a firearm or other device was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 16

  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A death was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

March 17

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2000 block of Atlanta.
  • An animal bite was reported in the 1600 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Jackson.

March 18

  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Park.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Sexual assault was reported in the 2600 block of Eloise Court.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 19

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence and terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was arrested for evading in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.

