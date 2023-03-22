Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 13-19
Published 12:26 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 13 to March 19:
- Scott Beard, 37, warrant other agency
- Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants
- Jeffrey Dixon, 54, failure to maintain financial responsibility
- Stephen Andrews, 45, warrant other agency
- John Moss, 21, possession of a controlled substance
- Rocky Lewis, 37, warrant other agency
- Della Hokett, 44, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 13 to March 19:
March 13
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hardy.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
- A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
March 14
- A death was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.
- A person was found to be operating a vehicle with a wrong license plate in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported near 18th and Atlanta.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 37th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of Boston.
March 15
- A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
- A robbery was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Discharge of a firearm or other device was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 16
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
March 17
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2000 block of Atlanta.
- An animal bite was reported in the 1600 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Jackson.
March 18
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Park.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Sexual assault was reported in the 2600 block of Eloise Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 19
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence and terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested for evading in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.