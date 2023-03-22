Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 13-19 Published 12:26 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 13 to March 19:

Scott Beard, 37, warrant other agency

Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants

Jeffrey Dixon, 54, failure to maintain financial responsibility

Stephen Andrews, 45, warrant other agency

John Moss, 21, possession of a controlled substance

Rocky Lewis, 37, warrant other agency

Della Hokett, 44, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 13 to March 19:

March 13

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hardy.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.

A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

March 14

A death was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.

A person was found to be operating a vehicle with a wrong license plate in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Avenue H.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.

Criminal mischief was reported near 18th and Atlanta.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 37th Street.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of Boston.

March 15

A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

A robbery was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Discharge of a firearm or other device was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 16

Criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 1000 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Boston.

A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A death was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

March 17

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2000 block of Atlanta.

An animal bite was reported in the 1600 block of Boston.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Jackson.

March 18

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Park.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sexual assault was reported in the 2600 block of Eloise Court.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 19