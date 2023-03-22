Entergy awards Girl Scouts $26,000 to complete energy-saving project Published 12:14 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, which oversees troops in Port Arthur and Mid County, recently received $26,000 from Entergy to convert fluorescent lights to modern LED lights at Camp Agnes Arnold.

The grant money has allowed the council to create a more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient camp. GSSJC believes this project will be a national model for advancing Girl Scout camps toward energy efficiency.

Light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs emit a bright, vibrant light that uses 80 percent less energy than conventional fluorescent lights.

They last longer and emit less heat than traditional bulbs because they do not have a filament. Also, light bulbs that use LED technology cause less environmental damage than incandescent bulbs and compact fluorescent lights.

LED bulbs, however, are more expensive than other alternatives. Thus, receiving funding from Entergy was crucial in completing the project and ensuring the well-being of our earth and camp for future generations.

Benefits of converting to LED lighting:

LED technology is so efficient that one bulb can last up to 22 years or 25,000 hours, reducing required maintenance and allowing staff to spend more time maintaining the natural resources on the camp property.

LED bulbs need replacing less often than traditional bulbs. And because it takes fewer materials to make them, less waste goes into landfills, helping to create a healthier planet for all of us.

Upgrading to LED lighting reduces electric usage.

The project will increase youth environmental education.

“One core tenet of our Girl Scout Law is to use resources wisely, and this includes our energy usage,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council.

“Thanks to the support from Entergy, Camp Agnes Arnold now features energy-efficient lighting. Reducing our energy consumption allows our council to preserve precious natural and financial resources and invest cost savings in delivering programming to our Girl Scouts. Over time, these cost savings will also allow us to fund more projects that make our facilities more environmentally friendly.”

For other information on Girl Scout programs or to become a member, visit gssjc.org.