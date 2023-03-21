Hydrant work could impact water flow Wednesday in Water District No. 10 Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Customers of Jefferson County Water Control and Improvement District 10 could experience low to no water pressure Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. as crews begin replacing fire hydrants.

Commercial customers impacted include those on Stillwater, West Park Avenue, East Park Avenue and Wellspring Drive.

Work is expected to last up to three hours. Once complete, the system will be flushed, tested and safe for drinking.

Anyone with questions can call 409-722-6922.