Glynn Roy “Joe” Nash Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Glynn Roy “Joe” Nash peacefully transitioned to heaven on March 16, 2023 at Hospice of East Texas at the age of 75.

Joe was born on February 2, 1948 in Beaumont, Texas to Joseph Roy and Floy Aruba Nash.

At the age of two, Joe and his family moved to Groves, Texas where he attended school and graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School.

He went on to receive a music degree from East Texas Baptist University.

Joe was the musical director at Woodlawn Junior High School, Groves Junior High School, and Groves Elementary for several years.

He then worked 24 years as a lab technician and ENT for DuPont Sabine River Works.

Joe later relocated to Buena Vista, Colorado for two years where he sold real estate.

When he returned to Texas, he lived in Tyler where he was an active member of the Green Acres Baptist Church choir and worked for Champion Technologies in Kilgore until his retirement.

Throughout his years, Joe enjoyed music, participating in choir, family vacations in Colorado, watching football, and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

He was known as being the ultimate handyman, purveyor of chocolate, and a master of puns and dad jokes.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Floy Nash.

He is survived by his sister, Janis Mehl of Kemah, former spouse, Jerri Nash of Henderson, daughter Amy Hull of Longview, her husband John, and grandsons Reagan and Ryan as well as his son Robert Nash of Frisco and grandchildren Jacob and Hannah, as well as many beloved cousins and friends.

The family thanks the medical staff of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and Hospice of East Texas for the excellent care they provided to Joe in his final days.

A small, private memorial ceremony will be held in Colorado. In celebration and recognition of his life, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, Meals on Wheels East Texas, or ETBU – Friends of the Fine Arts.