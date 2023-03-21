Check out local winners from Stark Museum Juried Student Art Exhibition Published 12:28 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

ORANGE — The Community Art Gallery at the Stark Museum of Art is bursting with color this spring with “Any Way You Slice It: 2023 Juried Student Art Exhibition,” which is on view through May 13.

Public, private and homeschool students grades 4-12 in Region 5, Texas and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana were invited to submit original works of art emphasizing the color orange for this year’s exhibition.

The museum reserved a record-breaking 812 entries from 29 campuses in the region.

Three jurors from the Stark Museum of Art reviewed entries, and the top 100 entries were selected for inclusion in the exhibition.

“This year we received an unprecedented amount of entries. The caliber of artwork submitted by our student artists in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana is just phenomenal,” said Jennifer Dickinson, director of education at the Stark Museum of Art.

This year’s ninth annual exhibition features student artists enrolled at: Beaumont United High School, Bridge City High School, Bridge City Intermediate School, Buna Junior High School, Christian Academy of Fine Arts, Grace Homeschool Cooperative, Groves Middle School, Guess Elementary School, Hardin-Jefferson High School, Little Cypress Junior High School, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School, Maplewood Elementary School, Mauriceville Elementary School, Memorial High School, Nederland High School, Odom Academy, Orangefield High School, Penn Foster Homeschool, Port Neches-Groves High School, Sam Houston High School, Silsbee High School, Vidor High School, Vidor Middle School and Vincent Middle School.

A highlight of the exhibition each year is the annual Juried Art Reception & Awards. This year’s event will be held April 5 from 5-8 p.m.

All featured student artists are invited along with family and friends for a special evening at the museum.

The event includes light refreshments and ribbon presentations for each student artist.

An awards ceremony will also be held for this year’s Signature Image Award, Merit Award and Director’s Choice Award winners at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s award winners are: Catalina Canales, Bridge City Intermediate School, 4th Grade-Signature Image Award; Landyn Born, Bridge City Intermediate School, 5th Grade-Director’s Choice Award; Alyssa Puente, Bridge City Intermediate School, 5th Grade-Merit Award; Casey Elzey, Maplewood Elementary School, 5th Grade-Director’s Choice Award; Caroline Jackson, Groves Middle School, 7th Grade-Director’s Choice Award; Lucy Payne, Groves Middle School, 8th Grade-Director’s Choice Award; Sophie Hartman, Vincent Middle School, 8th Grade-Merit Award; Julia Bourgeois, Vidor High School, 11th Grade-Director’s Choice Award; Nathan Martin, Beaumont United High School, 12th Grade-Director’s Choice Award; Emily Grace Elliott, Sam Houston High School, 12th Grade-Merit Award.

The Stark Museum of Art is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free of charge thanks to underwriting of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation.

For more information about “Any Way You Slice It: 2023 Juried Student Art Exhibition” or the Stark Museum of Art, visit starkmuseum.org.

Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange.