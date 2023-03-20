Davis B. (Dave) Brinson Published 4:35 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Davis B. (Dave) Brinson, 85, of Huntsville, TX, passed from this life into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 17, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

He was surrounded by loved ones. He was born February 20, 1938, in Laurel MS to Laura Lucille and Leon Brinson.

He was a graduate of George S. Gardiner High School, Laurel, MS in 1956 and served on active and subsequent reserve duty with the U.S. Army Combat Engineers. He met his wife, Connie Conley, on a blind date.

They were engaged 6 weeks later and married July 9, 1960. They enjoyed 62 years together modeling what true love and respect mean in a marriage.

Dave began his career with the City of Port Arthur in the Print Shop, advancing through many positions in the years following: Assistant Purchasing Agent, Purchasing Agent, Chief Accountant, Human Resources Director and Assistant City

Manager—Administration. While working full time he attended Lamar University, Beaumont, TX receiving an Associate of Science Degree, Law Enforcement; Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; and Master of Public Administration. He retired in 1990 after 33-1/2 years in city government.

He was appointed by Governor Mark White to serve as a member of the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees. Dave also served as State President of the Texas Municipal Personnel Association. He was a long-time member of the Rotary Club.

After leaving the City of Port Arthur, Dave went into governmental consulting working for a number of governmental entities primarily dealing with Police & Fire Labor Relations issues. He directed searches for City Managers and Police Chiefs for various cities and served as Interim City Manager in several Texas cities.

Additionally, he served as City Manager for the City of Groves, TX for approximately 6-1/2 years, entering final retirement in March of 2003. He served as Director of the Economic Development Corporation and as Chief Negotiator for Collective Bargaining with the Police Department; the Groves Chamber of Commerce Board; Golden Triangle Peace Officers Association Board; Groves Senior Citizens Board of Directors; served in various advisory and support capacities with the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission.

Dave also wrote “The First One Hundred Steps for a New City Manager” which serves as an aid to City Managers whenever they assume the role of City Manager in a new city.

Dave and Connie made their retirement home in Huntsville, TX, becoming active members of First Baptist Church where Dave served on Personnel and Finance Committees. He was active in the community serving two terms as vice-chairman of the Planning and Zoning Committee for the City of Huntsville and served on the

Comprehensive Plan Ad-hoc Committee. He also served on the Walker County, TX Tax Appraisal Board for a number of years.

His hobbies included oil painting, woodworking and creating a rose garden. He composed a booklet of poems about experiences and friends as well as a tribute to his mother, Lucille Brinson, and her selfless love given in the care of his invalid sister for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Ryan Brinson, and other family members. He is survived by his wife, Connie Brinson; sons, Jeff (Cheryl) Brinson, and Steve (Kara) Brinson; daughter, Christy Brinson; grandchildren, Stephen Brinson, Jr, Cody (Danielle) Brinson, Madison Day, Lane Brinson, Michelle (Mike) Stegall, and Chris (Kristi) Louvier; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jimmye Gowling and Mary Conley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to Hank Eckhardt for his weekly visits and Andre’ Wimer for his frequent phone calls, both of whom provided so much encouragement to Dave.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 25, at First Baptist Church, Huntsville, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service beginning at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Dr. Jason Bay.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Benevolence Ministry, 1229 Avenue J, Huntsville, TX 77340 or a charity of your choice.

Memorial condolences may be made to the family online at www.heritageoakfh.com