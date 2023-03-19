Here’s what you can expect at the upcoming Leadership Breakfast Published 12:18 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Attendees of the upcoming Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Leadership Breakfast are set to learn what’s going on in Port Arthur and the region.

The event is scheduled March 28, and the doors open at 7 a.m. at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

Individual tickets are $40 and sponsorships are available.

Attendees will hear from a group of officials at the event, which is being catered by The Toasted Yolk Café.

Speakers are Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, Allen D. Sims with Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7, Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton, Sabine Neches Navigation District Project Manager Kyle Reed, Port of Port Arthur Director of Trade Development Anthony Theriot, Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie, Lamar State College Port Arthur Vice President for Workforce and Continuing Education Ben Stafford, Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation CEO Terry Stokes, Jack Brooks Regional Airport Manager Alex Rupp and Sabine Pilots President Captain Andrew Guidry.

Pat Avery, president and CEO of the chamber, harkened back to the recent Golden Triangle Days in Austin, which was held last month. The legislative priorities for the city and area were presented to lawmakers, and many of the speakers represent these priorities that are key to the economic stability and growth of the area.

Branick, she said, would likely give attendees information on what the county is doing while Reed may give an update on the deepening of the ship channel.

Stokes, who joined the PAEDC late last year, will introduce himself and his job to those in attendance.

For reservations, call 409-963-1107, visit www.portarthurtexas.com or email acct@portarthurtexas.com