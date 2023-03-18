Saturday morning blaze engulfs Port Neches home Published 11:24 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

PORT NECHES — Fire department officials said a Saturday morning residential blaze was contained at approximately 9:30 a.m. after emergency services first received a report this morning.

According to Port Neches Fire Department Chief Eloy Vega, the emergency call was received at 9 a.m. of a reported house fire at the corner of Nall Street and Sierra Drive in Port Neches.

As of 11 a.m., Vega said fire department personnel were still on scene covering potential hot spots.

No injuries were reported. Officials said no one lived in the house, and it did not include any contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vega is asking any neighbors or passersby who may have saw anything concerning the cause of the fire to call the fire department at 409-722-5885.

The home was deemed a total loss.