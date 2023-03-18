Port Arthur native conducting upcoming show at Lutcher Theater Published 12:16 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

Attendees will be able to journey to the past with the new Broadway musical “Anastasia” at the Lutcher Theater on Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by the films, this show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anastasia enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

“We are thrilled to bring this Broadway musical to Southeast Texas,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater. “The audience will be mesmerized with the costumes, the music and the scenery as this story is brought to life.”

“Anastasia” features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann. Port Arthur native Glenn Alexander II serves as the conductor and music director for the National U.S. Tour.

Tickets for “Anastasia” range in price from $35-$90 and can be purchased at lutcher.org or by calling the Box Office at 409-886-5535. The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue, Orange.