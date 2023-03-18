PHOTO GALLERY — Get to know Business of the Year RT Technical Solutions Published 12:38 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

NEDERLAND — RT Technical Solutions is a success story involving a certified female-owned business whose leaders work to produce the best products and give back to the community.

Kasey Taylor, president and CEO of the Nederland-based business, said they are an industrial, electrical and measurement contractor that constructs custom fabrication buildings and three-sided shelters to house analyzers, electrical and measurement equipment for oil and gas industries.

RT Technical Solutions specializes in the integration of that equipment that acts as a cash register for what moves through the pipelines.

The integrated equipment gives composition, volume and quality of the gas or liquid flowing through the pipes.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce named RT Technical Solutions Business of the Year.

Pat Avery, president and CEO of the chamber, said Taylor is deserving of the award.

Avery noted Taylor’s drive for civic duty — she’s a big supporter of the chamber and is chairperson of the Nederland Heritage Festival.

Joe Tant, finance and human resources director with the chamber, said the business is involved with the success of the chamber, the Port Arthur Education Foundation and the Contractors Business Development Group.

“Kasey Taylor and Elton Hollis have ingrained themselves into the community and are always ready to give back to make Port Arthur and Southeast Texas better,” Tant said.

The business world

Taylor, who formerly worked with the Small Business Development Center, joined RT Technical in 2010 prior to becoming the owner.

She said the business caters to a niche market and there are only a handful of other companies that provide the same type of work.

Currently RT Technical works with businesses across the United States. They have 24 employees — a number that can fluctuate.

Taylor doesn’t underestimate the importance of the business to the oil and gas industry.

“As a certified woman owned business, my passion continues to grow with successful opportunities to share our talents with existing and new customers in industry,” Taylor said. “RT Technical exemplifies professionally and personally the value in quality products, service and dedication to each project. I am very fortunate to have a dynamic team that takes great pride in their work. RT Technical consistently accomplishes projects that are safe, on-time and on budget for industry.”

RT Technical, she said, has built a reputation as one of the United States’ leaders in electrical and measurement integration for pipeline and industrial applications.

“We pride our work with exemplary craftsmanship, effective project management and first-class customer service. Our customers consist of the majors in all areas of the up, down and mid-stream markets,” she said.