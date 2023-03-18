Orange suspects facing murder, aggravated assault charges following fatal shooting in Beaumont Published 5:34 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

On Saturday at 2:53 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to 6550 Phelan Blvd., The Crossing, in reference to trespassers parking on the property and walking to DMoney Daiquiris Lounge on Phelan Boulevard.

Officers were on scene when several gunshots were fired in the parking lot of DMoney’s.

Officers stopped a black Mercedes party van with 14 occupants.

One 16-year-old fled from the van and was apprehended.

The juvenile had three guns on his person, and officers recovered five more guns from the van.

A gray GMC Sierra with two victims was located in the Burger King parking lot on Phelan Boulevard.

The driver had a non life-threatening injury and the passenger, Geraldo Escamilla, a 30-year-old Beaumont man, was deceased.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and suspects and obtained murder and aggravated assault warrants for Armani Rashad Wallace, a 20-year-old from Orange and Jaren Battles, an 18-year-old man from Orange.

Wallace and Battles were transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The bond for murder is $950,000, and the bond for aggravated assault is $500,000.

The 16-year-juvenile was arrested for evading arrest/detention, prohibited weapons and taken to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Center.