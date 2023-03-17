Skilled nursing facility Magnolia Manor celebrates renovations; focus remains on care given

Published 12:38 am Friday, March 17, 2023

By Monique Batson

Executive team members join the Groves Chamber of Commerce this week for a ribbon cutting at Magnolia Manor. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

GROVES — Approximately 100 members of the community, including those from Groves City Council and Groves Chamber of Commerce, gathered at Magnolia Manor this week to celebrate the facility’s re-grand opening following a large renovation.

Built in 1963, Magnolia Manor was obtained by Cantex Continuing Care Network in 1978.

Recently, said Business Development Specialist Janette Tweedel, Cantex began a renovation to make the facility a state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility.

Pictured from left are Kristopher Dela Cruz, Robin Underhill, Catherine Purser and Kenny Blanda. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“With the new design, it has a coastal feel to it,” Tweedel said. “We have a whole new therapy gym. We offer private rooms. We have a brand new dining room and a brand new beauty shop for our residents.”

The beauty shop, she said, offers everything available at a typical salon without the salon pricing.

Residents also have a library, café and fine dining, and an activities department that spearheads daily events such as social gatherings, Bible services to those that want it, bingo, dominoes, etc.

“We celebrate every holiday that we possibly can,” Tweedel said.

Located at 4400 Gulf Avenue in Groves, Magnolia Manor has 130 beds throughout the facility and provides short and long term care.

“The best thing about our facility is the care that we provide,” Tweedel said. “It is top notch in that they really care about the residents and they care about their success. They care about their outcomes — from small to big outcomes. The care here is very good.”

Medical Director Kristopher Dela Cruz speaks at Magnolia Manor’s re-grand opening. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

More News

Ace Glass & Mirror nears 40 years of serving Southeast Texas

Fundraiser looks to provide positive experience for Louis Manor residents at Museum of the Gulf Coast

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 8-14

Cost of food forces café to close

Print Article