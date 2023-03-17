Skilled nursing facility Magnolia Manor celebrates renovations; focus remains on care given Published 12:38 am Friday, March 17, 2023

GROVES — Approximately 100 members of the community, including those from Groves City Council and Groves Chamber of Commerce, gathered at Magnolia Manor this week to celebrate the facility’s re-grand opening following a large renovation.

Built in 1963, Magnolia Manor was obtained by Cantex Continuing Care Network in 1978.

Recently, said Business Development Specialist Janette Tweedel, Cantex began a renovation to make the facility a state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility.

“With the new design, it has a coastal feel to it,” Tweedel said. “We have a whole new therapy gym. We offer private rooms. We have a brand new dining room and a brand new beauty shop for our residents.”

The beauty shop, she said, offers everything available at a typical salon without the salon pricing.

Residents also have a library, café and fine dining, and an activities department that spearheads daily events such as social gatherings, Bible services to those that want it, bingo, dominoes, etc.

“We celebrate every holiday that we possibly can,” Tweedel said.

Located at 4400 Gulf Avenue in Groves, Magnolia Manor has 130 beds throughout the facility and provides short and long term care.

“The best thing about our facility is the care that we provide,” Tweedel said. “It is top notch in that they really care about the residents and they care about their success. They care about their outcomes — from small to big outcomes. The care here is very good.”