Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 8-14

Published 12:24 am Friday, March 17, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:

March 8

• Adam Cormier, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

• A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

• Criminal mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Kent.

• An assault was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.

• An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Leonard.

March 9

• Jeffrey Reed, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 7100 block of Leonard.

• Dakota Marshall, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Main Avenue.

March 10

• Jose Fuentes, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

• An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Hogaboom.

• An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

• An information report was taken at the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

March 11

• Jonathon Chavez, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.

• An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 12

• Anthony Gants, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue.

• Jesus Maldonado, 39, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Charles.

• An information report was taken at the 6400 block of Hogaboom.

• Burglary of two vehicles was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.

• A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Taylor.

March 13

• A theft was reported in the 5200 block of 25th Street.

• Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

March 14

• LaJuana Antoine, 38, was arrested for warrant other Agency in the 4400 block of Gulf.

• An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

• An information report was filed for fraudulent use or possession of identifying in the 5500 block of West Washington.

More News

Ace Glass & Mirror nears 40 years of serving Southeast Texas

Skilled nursing facility Magnolia Manor celebrates renovations; focus remains on care given

Fundraiser looks to provide positive experience for Louis Manor residents at Museum of the Gulf Coast

Cost of food forces café to close

Print Article