Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 8-14

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:

March 8

• Adam Cormier, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

• A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

• Criminal mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Kent.

• An assault was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.

• An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Leonard.

March 9

• Jeffrey Reed, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 7100 block of Leonard.

• Dakota Marshall, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Main Avenue.

March 10

• Jose Fuentes, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

• An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Hogaboom.

• An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

• An information report was taken at the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

March 11

• Jonathon Chavez, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.

• An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 12

• Anthony Gants, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue.

• Jesus Maldonado, 39, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Charles.

• An information report was taken at the 6400 block of Hogaboom.

• Burglary of two vehicles was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.

• A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Taylor.

March 13

• A theft was reported in the 5200 block of 25th Street.

• Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

March 14

• LaJuana Antoine, 38, was arrested for warrant other Agency in the 4400 block of Gulf.

• An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

• An information report was filed for fraudulent use or possession of identifying in the 5500 block of West Washington.