Four teens involved in Beaumont police chase, crash Published 1:07 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Four teenagers and one man were arrested in Beaumont on Friday after a police chase and subsequent crash led to the discovery of two firearms.

According to information from the Beaumont Police Department, the arrests came just after midnight when a patrol officer attempted to stop a silver Chrysler 300 for reckless driving on Interstate 10 near 7th Street.

The driver initiated a “lengthy” pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Reins Road and Moore Road in Beaumont.

One of the five people in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was quickly located with the assistance of a police K-9, authorities said.

Two firearms, one in the possession of a 16-year-old, and a ski mask were reportedly found in the vehicle.

Dazzmar Tronnywayne Alexander Jr., 20, was arrested and charged with evading in a motor vehicle causing seriously bodily injury.

LaTrevion Allen Roberts, 17, was arrested and charged with evading detention on foot.

Both are from Beaumont.

Additional charges are pending against the three additional occupants of the vehicle — one 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

As of Friday afternoon, both Alexander and Roberts remained in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.