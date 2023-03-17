EMS assistance response leads to homicide suspect arrest

Published 7:07 am Friday, March 17, 2023

By PA News

Norman Dean Land

BEAUMONT — On Thursday at 12:18 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to the 300 block of Pollard in reference to assisting EMS with a medical call.

When an officer arrived, he recognized the person EMS was treating as the subject of an “attempt to locate” issued Thursday morning by the Silsbee Police Department.

The subject was wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Silsbee at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Beaumont Police took the suspect into custody and notified Silsbee authorities.

“This incident highlights the importance of law enforcement agencies working together to share information and apprehend suspects, as well as remembering that no call for service is routine,” a release from police said.

Silsbee Police took custody of the suspect at a local hospital and later released his name, Norman Dean Land, an 87-year-old Silsbee resident.

More News

Ace Glass & Mirror nears 40 years of serving Southeast Texas

Skilled nursing facility Magnolia Manor celebrates renovations; focus remains on care given

Fundraiser looks to provide positive experience for Louis Manor residents at Museum of the Gulf Coast

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 8-14

Print Article