EMS assistance response leads to homicide suspect arrest Published 7:07 am Friday, March 17, 2023

BEAUMONT — On Thursday at 12:18 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to the 300 block of Pollard in reference to assisting EMS with a medical call.

When an officer arrived, he recognized the person EMS was treating as the subject of an “attempt to locate” issued Thursday morning by the Silsbee Police Department.

The subject was wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Silsbee at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Beaumont Police took the suspect into custody and notified Silsbee authorities.

“This incident highlights the importance of law enforcement agencies working together to share information and apprehend suspects, as well as remembering that no call for service is routine,” a release from police said.

Silsbee Police took custody of the suspect at a local hospital and later released his name, Norman Dean Land, an 87-year-old Silsbee resident.