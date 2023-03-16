PAEDC accepting applications from 2023 graduates for summer jobs Published 12:20 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Port Arthur High School students graduating this year are eligible to apply for a summer job through the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation’s Youth Employment Program.

Applicants must be Port Arthur residents and 2023 high school graduates. Preferred candidates are enrolled in a Career and Technology program and will have a referral from their program instructor.

Thirteen positions will be offered beginning on or near June 5 and lasting for a maximum of eight weeks. Most jobs will be in Port Arthur.

Selected seniors will be paid hourly from $18 to $20 with a maximum of 40 hours per week and 320 hours during employment.

Applications are available through school counselors or at the EDC office, 500 Procter Street. Printable applications are also available by clicking here.

Submission deadline is April 10.

For more information, call 409-963-0579.