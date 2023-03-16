Joselean Guillot Carter Published 5:34 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mrs. Joselean Guillot Carter, 77, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday March 5, 2023 at The Medical Center of SE Texas in Port Arthur, TX.

Joselean was born on May 27, 1945 in Port Arthur, Texas. She was a member of the 1963 class of Abraham Lincoln High School.

Joselean dedicated 17 years of her life working at Gold Triangle Nursing Home as a Medication Aide and retired from Texas State Prison (Leblanc Unit) in 2010.

Joselean’s legacy will be remembered in the hearts of her two daughters, Jacqueline Davis (Derwin) of Virginia and Felisia Conley of Port Arthur, TX; two sons, Johnnie Rankins Jr. (Sharifa) of Missouri City, TX and Roland Carter Jr. (Brandye) of Fresno, TX; two sisters, Betty Brent (Henry) of Port Arthur, TX and Bernadette McCoy (Herman) of Beaumont, TX; two brothers, James Guillot of Port Arthur, TX and Vincent Sampson (Kelly) of Beaumont, TX; one aunt, Florence Clark of Alexandria, LA; fifteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, extended family in North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She has been reunited with her departed loved ones, her loving husband Roland H. Carter Sr.; her parents, Ernest Guillot and Maud Guillot; and one brother Larry Guillot.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

The family request that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 AM to the time of service.

A Rosary will be recited at 9:45 AM.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Arthur, TX.

Father Anthony Afangide will officiate at the Mass of Christian burial.