Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 6-12

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 6 to March 12:

  • John Moss, 21, warrant other agency
  • Martin Joseph, 43, warrant other agency
  • Jamie Folse, 44, driving while intoxicated BAC >= 0.15
  • Walter Valenzuela Garcia, 61, Nederland warrants
  • Pedro Torrres Velez, 30, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 6 to March 12:

March 6

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Helena.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 500 block of North 12th Street.
  • An accident involving personal injury was reported near Helena and 17th Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in the 500 block of Boston.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

March 7

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • Forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue B.
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.

March 8

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 1500 block of North 25th Street.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of North 25th Street.
  • An accident involving personal injury was reported near Nederland Avenue and 25th Street.

March 9

  • Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Boston.

March 10

  • An officer received information in the 3000 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 400 block of North 3rdStreet.

March 11

  • An officer received information in the 1200 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.

March 12

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A death was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.

