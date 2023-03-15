Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 6-12 Published 12:16 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 6 to March 12:

John Moss, 21, warrant other agency

Martin Joseph, 43, warrant other agency

Jamie Folse, 44, driving while intoxicated BAC >= 0.15

Walter Valenzuela Garcia, 61, Nederland warrants

Pedro Torrres Velez, 30, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 6 to March 12:

March 6

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Helena.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 500 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. An accident involving personal injury was reported near Helena and 17 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in the 500 block of Boston.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

March 7

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue B.

A death was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.

March 8

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 1500 block of North 25 th Street.

Street. An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of North 25 th Street.

Street. An accident involving personal injury was reported near Nederland Avenue and 25th Street.

March 9

Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Boston.

March 10

An officer received information in the 3000 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 400 block of North 3rdStreet.

March 11

An officer received information in the 1200 block of North Twin City Highway.

Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A dog bite was reported in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.

March 12