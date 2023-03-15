Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 6-12
Published 12:16 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 6 to March 12:
- John Moss, 21, warrant other agency
- Martin Joseph, 43, warrant other agency
- Jamie Folse, 44, driving while intoxicated BAC >= 0.15
- Walter Valenzuela Garcia, 61, Nederland warrants
- Pedro Torrres Velez, 30, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 6 to March 12:
March 6
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 500 block of North 12th Street.
- An accident involving personal injury was reported near Helena and 17th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in the 500 block of Boston.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
March 7
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- Forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue B.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.
March 8
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 1500 block of North 25th Street.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of North 25th Street.
- An accident involving personal injury was reported near Nederland Avenue and 25th Street.
March 9
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Boston.
March 10
- An officer received information in the 3000 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 400 block of North 3rdStreet.
March 11
- An officer received information in the 1200 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A dog bite was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.
March 12
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- A death was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.