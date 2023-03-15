Investigation continues after welfare check leads to discovery of body Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

VIDOR — A welfare check Tuesday at an Orange County mobile home park led to a death investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff Office was dispatched just before 2 p.m. to 206 FM 1131 near Vidor. Capt. Joey Jacobs said a body was discovered during the welfare check.

The name of the individual has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The body was brought from Denbow Mobile Home Park to the Jefferson County morgue, and an autopsy is pending.

Jacobs said Texas Rangers and the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab assisted the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement are not saying if the individual is male or female or if the person lived at the residence.

Jacobs said deputies are in communication with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The case is actively under investigation, he said.