CHIP SHOTS — Another ace at Babe Zaharias; SETX pros gear up for weekend; and more Published 12:06 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Boe Lowe of Lumberton is the most recent to score a hole in one at Babe Zaharias. Lowe sank a pitching wedge from 122 yards on No. 2 last Friday for what was his fourth ace. Witnesses were Billy Foret, John Dunn and Buddy Elmore . . .

PNG ex Braden Bailey struggled in his return to tournament competition in last week’s APT Tour stop in Alexandria, Louisiana. Staggered by a quadruple bogey on a par 3, Bailey missed the cut on rounds of 74-73. He’s playing this week’s APT Coushatta Casino Championship in Kinder, Louisiana . . .

None of the PGA Tour players with Southeast Texas ties were eligible for last week’s Players Championship. Andrew Landry and MJ Duffue are entered in this week’s Valspar Championship outside Tampa. Chris Stroud was the fifth alternate and didn’t make it in . . .

The team of James Vercher, Raymond Darbonne, Tony Trevino and Larry Johnson won the front and tied the back, both at plus 1, in Monday’s Senior 50 Plus 2 ball. Also plus 1 on the back was the foursome of Ron LaSalle, Aubrey Ward, Ron Mistrot and Don MacNeil.

Closest to the pin winners were Glenn Judice (No. 2), Jimmy Cady (No. 7), Ted Freeman (No. 9) and Vercher (No. 12) . . .

The Friday Zaharias 2 ball saw a tie on the front at minus 1 between the team of LaSalle, Earl Richard, Larry Reece and Phil Hanks and the foursome of Bob West, Bob Byerly, Johnson and Stuart Ellis. Even par won the back for Danny Robbins, Rick Pritchett, Dan Harrington and Dan Flood.

Closest to the pin winners were Darbonne (No. 2, 7-11), Byerly (No. 7, 10-5), Doug LeBlanc (No. 9, 38-1) and Adam Davis (No. 12, 9-7) . . .

All points count was the format for the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight. Winning with 28 points was the team of Earl Richard, David Buchanan, Tom Fenner and Gary Anderson. Teams captained by Kenny Robbins and Brian Sweeney tied for second with 26 points.

Closest to the pin winners were Danny Robbins (No. 2, 4 feet), Kenny Robbins (No. 7, 5-11), Rusty Hicks (No. 9, 9-2) and Art Turner (No. 12, 10-7) . . .

Golf news should be e-mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.