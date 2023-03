TxDOT outlines frontage road closure in Port Arthur Published 10:23 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation scheduled a Port Arthur land closure through business hours today (3.14).

The closure of SH 73 Westbound far right lane at 9th Avenue runs through 4 p.m.

The total closure is due to concrete paving on SH 73 WB Frontage Road.