TxDOT outlines alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 on Wednesday Published 10:23 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation scheduled alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 in Port Arthur for Wednesday.

Officials said U.S. 69 northbound from 39th Street to SH73 will have alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crews will be working on pavement markings.

TxDOT also said in Port Arthur, there is a lane closure through business hours today (3.14).

The closure of SH 73 Westbound far right lane at 9th Avenue runs through 4 p.m.

The total closure is due to concrete paving on SH 73 WB Frontage Road.