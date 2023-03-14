PHOTOS — The fun begins at Nederland Heritage Fesitval Published 9:02 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

NEDERLAND — There was a strong opening day crowd Tuesday at the Nederland Heritage Festival.

This year’s theme is Better With Time, 50 Years Strong.

The festival, which takes place on Boston Avenue, runs through Sunday.

Times are 4 through 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.