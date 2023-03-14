PHOTOS — The fun begins at Nederland Heritage Fesitval

Published 9:02 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

NEDERLAND — There was a strong opening day crowd Tuesday at the Nederland Heritage Festival.

This year’s theme is Better With Time, 50 Years Strong.

The festival, which takes place on Boston Avenue, runs through Sunday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Times are 4 through 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

More News

TxDOT outlines alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 on Wednesday

More details released as sheriff’s office focus on drug trade snares local residents

BRIGHT FUTURES — Adam Scherbakov leaves home country to follow basketball dreams in Port Arthur

Port Arthur firefighters filling boots with cash for charity

Print Article