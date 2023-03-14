CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Hear me out on the MoonPie Omelet Published 12:02 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Give these chocolatey rounds their credit. They’re historic.

In an effort to not eat the whole thing, I thought I’d crumble a MoonPie into eggs and create a sweet omelet for two.

Gross? Certainly not.

Unconventional? Yes, but imagine melty marshmallow, graham and chocolate as a dessert crepe and I was in business.

I’d do it again, but MoonPie doesn’t come into my life that often.

Why the moon?

In 1917 a Kentucky coal miner asked a traveling salesman for a snack as big at the moon. There you go.

Next I mention Nutella, which I found on a snack bar in little pouch and explained the sweet gooey goodness to a man I’d just met.

I shared how you can spread it on toast for a fancy treat.

“Oh,” he said, “It’s like peanut butter’s sexy cousin.”

Yep, I said. It pretty much is.

Now about omelets* in general…

We used to have them pretty regular on Friday nights. Especially during Lent.

There are so many variations and they’re so easy. Plus, they are one amazing thing my husband does really well and I love that he serves them to me. He mentioned that we’d had one recently and somebody shot back:

“What? Are you rich?”

Such is the price of eggs these days.

The Easter bunny has long been associated with chocolate eggs. He can bring me fresh eggs this time around.

Whenever you get some, here are my favorite add ins on omelet night:

• Avocado

• Cheese

• Caramelized onions

• Olives

• Tomatoes

• Yogurt

• Real bacon bits

• Salsa on the side

• Bell pepper on the side

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie with egg on her face. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.