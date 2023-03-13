PHOTO FEATURE — Cinco De Mayo celebrates grand opening in Port Arthur Published 2:31 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grill and Cantina celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Friday in Port Arthur.

The rebranded and refurbished restaurant is located between Antro Blue Bar and Taqueria La Plaza Garibaldi on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

It is Port Arthur’s newest Mexican restaurant, bringing the best of both worlds — a place for family fun and simple gatherings to a night out with friends.

Read the full story here.