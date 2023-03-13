Average Texas gas prices rise 13 cents per gallon in last week; see what’s next Published 6:53 am Monday, March 13, 2023

With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast-to-coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year.

This is reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline,” De Haan said.

“The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.57/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today.

The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.11/g, up 12.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.

• San Antonio – $3.12/g, up 16.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

• Austin – $3.10/g, up 13.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

March 13, 2022: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)

March 13, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 13, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

March 13, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 13, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 13, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 13, 2016: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $1.93/g)

March 13, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

March 13, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

March 13, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)