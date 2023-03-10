Refinery, museum join to award local teachers with grants Published 12:20 am Friday, March 10, 2023

PORT NECHES — Indorama Port Neches Operations, a leading petrochemical company, and Beaumont Children’s Museum recently announced a $50,000 investment in the future of education in Southeast Texas.

The funding supports 16 teachers and groups in Region V schools, providing grants for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M.) projects.

Winning teachers:

Bob Hope School, Elementary Port Arthur – Yolyanne Milich

Bob Hope School, High School – Leonor Del Rosario-Oliver

Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Port Arthur ISD – Meliton Reyes, Jr.

Central Middle School, Nederland ISD – Susan Ellis

CO Wilson Middle School, Nederland ISD – Robbi Hussey

Nederland High School, Nederland ISD – Allison Doty

Helena Park Elementary, Nederland ISD – Katie Rogers

Groves Elementary, Port Neches-Groves ISD – Melanie Howard

Bridge City High School, Bridge City ISD – Lindy Welborn

Orangefield Elementary School, Orangefield ISD – Becky Sparks

Orangefield High School, Orangefield ISD – Selena Hennigan

Silsbee High School, Silsbee ISD – Heather D. Wiggins, RN

Regina Howell Elementary, Beaumont ISD – Sheree Bowen

Dishman Elementary School, Beaumont ISD – Billye Ardoin

Fletcher Elementary School, Beaumont ISD – Wendy Richard

Bob Hope School Beaumont – Regina Durham

Kim Hoyt, Site Director of Indorama Port Neches Operations, stated, “Investing in education is vital to the success of our communities and the future of our industry. We are thrilled to partner with the Beaumont Children’s Museum and support teachers and groups in their efforts to enhance the education and development of our youth.”

Amanda Yarbrough, Executive Director of the Beaumont Children’s Museum, added, “These grants will provide much-needed resources for teachers and groups to bring innovative and exciting S.T.E.A.M. projects to life, engaging students in hands-on learning experiences and inspiring them to pursue careers in these fields.”

The investment in S.T.E.A.M. grants come from the inaugural Fish-O-Rama fishing tournament fundraiser held in 2022.

The tournament brought together community and businesses to support education and raised more than $450,000 for S.T.E.A.M. and recycling initiatives.

The second annual Fish-O-Rama is July 28-29.