Lengthy investigation “spanning several months” leads to federal drug charges in Port Arthur Published 4:59 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

1 of 5

After a lengthy investigation spanning several months, The Port Arthur Police Department announced its narcotics and gun unit, along with DEA agents, arrested 46-year-old Solomon Everfield Jr. following a traffic stop.

Federal drug charges include:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Also in the vehicle was Shaherah Dorsey, 39.

Police said Dorsey was not a part of the initial investigation but was arrested from the same traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.

Dorsey had more than 18 grams of powder cocaine hidden on her person, police said.

Authorities did not immediately announced when and where the arrests took place in a media release.