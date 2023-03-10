Lengthy investigation “spanning several months” leads to federal drug charges in Port Arthur
Published 4:59 pm Friday, March 10, 2023
After a lengthy investigation spanning several months, The Port Arthur Police Department announced its narcotics and gun unit, along with DEA agents, arrested 46-year-old Solomon Everfield Jr. following a traffic stop.
Federal drug charges include:
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Also in the vehicle was Shaherah Dorsey, 39.
Police said Dorsey was not a part of the initial investigation but was arrested from the same traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.
Dorsey had more than 18 grams of powder cocaine hidden on her person, police said.
Authorities did not immediately announced when and where the arrests took place in a media release.