Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 1-7

Published 12:18 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 1 to March 7:

March 1

  • Clarence Adams, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • David Catala, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Main.
  • David Wiggins, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Joshua Johnson, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4600 block of Cleveland.
  • Theft of a trash can was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.

March 2

  • Deonta Richard, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Kenneth Falcon, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Milton Valerio, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of 25thStreet.

March 3

  • John Moss, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Trusella Ben, 50, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2900 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Beaumont Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 6600 block of Howe.

March 4

  • David Brown, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1100 block of East 8thStreet.
  • Darius Green, 22, was arrested for fleeing police officer, evading arrest/ detention and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of 17thStreet.
  • Seth Stout, 39, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Terrell.
  • William Schroder, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Terrell.
  • A possession of a controlled substance Report was processed in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 5

  • An information report was taken at the 4500 block of Lawndale.

March 6

  • Samuel Thomas, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd.
  • An aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 2500 block of Berry.
  • Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 5000 block of Foster.

March 7

  • No reports.

