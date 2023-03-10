Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 1-7 Published 12:18 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 1 to March 7:

March 1

Clarence Adams, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

David Catala, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Main.

David Wiggins, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Joshua Johnson, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4600 block of Cleveland.

Theft of a trash can was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.

March 2

Deonta Richard, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Kenneth Falcon, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Milton Valerio, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of 25thStreet.

March 3

John Moss, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Trusella Ben, 50, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2900 block of Main.

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Beaumont Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 6600 block of Howe.

March 4

David Brown, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1100 block of East 8 th Street.

Street. Darius Green, 22, was arrested for fleeing police officer, evading arrest/ detention and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of 17 th Street.

Street. Seth Stout, 39, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Terrell.

William Schroder, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Terrell.

A possession of a controlled substance Report was processed in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 5

An information report was taken at the 4500 block of Lawndale.

March 6

Samuel Thomas, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Theft of services was reported in the 2600 block of 2 nd .

. An aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 2500 block of Berry.

Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 5000 block of Foster.

March 7