ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Mya Wimer enjoys “mental toughness” of golf Published 12:04 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Mya Wimer

Nederland High School

Golf

Mya Wimer began her golf career when she was in fifth grade.

Her family drove past Top Golf, and the now-high school senior decided to try it. From there, she signed up for a summer camp and has been playing ever since.

“I like the mental toughness,” she said. “It keeps you going, and I think it teaches you a lot about life in general. If you do something bad, you have to fix it in your brain. You know what you need to fix and move on.”

Wimer’s personal best is an 87 shot last week at Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Port Arthur.

“In a recent tournament she placed top 10 as individual golfer,” Coach Anney Montalvo said. “She is also committing to play golf at The University of Jamestown. She is a leader, and her work ethic and knowledge of the sport is above exceptional.”