ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Mya Wimer enjoys “mental toughness” of golf

Published 12:04 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By Monique Batson

Mya Wimer

Mya Wimer

Nederland High School

Golf

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Mya Wimer began her golf career when she was in fifth grade.

Her family drove past Top Golf, and the now-high school senior decided to try it. From there, she signed up for a summer camp and has been playing ever since.

“I like the mental toughness,” she said. “It keeps you going, and I think it teaches you a lot about life in general. If you do something bad, you have to fix it in your brain. You know what you need to fix and move on.”

Wimer’s personal best is an 87 shot last week at Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Port Arthur.

“In a recent tournament she placed top 10 as individual golfer,” Coach Anney Montalvo said. “She is also committing to play golf at The University of Jamestown. She is a leader, and her work ethic and knowledge of the sport is above exceptional.”

More Sports

BOB WEST — High school golf shifts into high gear; check out the major players

CHIP SHOTS — Chris Stroud authors 2nd-best finish of 2022-23 PGA Tour season

Nederland cheerleader signs college scholarship, hopes other student-athletes follow path

Jeff Joseph wins Bum Phillips Golden Triangle coaching honor

Print Article