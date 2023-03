TxDOT details expected U.S. 69 delays Friday in Port Arthur Published 12:46 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning of more traffic delays in Port Arthur along U.S. 69.

According to TxDOT, the inside lane of U.S. 69 northbound at SH 73 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The closure is prompted by schedule road construction, and motorists are encouraged to expect possible delays.