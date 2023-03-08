Authorities identify area bicyclist killed after truck crash Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

VIDOR — Authorities said poor lighting conditions made have played a role in a fatal nighttime roadway death this week near Interstate 10.

Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of an automobile and bicycle crash at approximately 9:03 p.m. Tuesday on IH-10 Westbound Service Road near Rosewood.

The caller said a pick-up truck had just struck a bicyclist.

Arriving officers found bystanders initiating CPR; however, their efforts were unsuccessful.

According to the Vidor Police Department, Acadian Ambulance Service and Orange ESD #1 arrived on scene and reported the bicyclist deceased.

The victim is identified as Stephen Caleb Smith, 39, of Vidor.

Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins arrived on the scene to declare Smith deceased and ordered an autopsy.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates Smith was traveling eastbound near the center of Westbound IH-10 Service Road. The vehicle was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Westbound IH-10 Service Road near Rosewood when the collision took place.

“The area is poorly lit, and it appears that the bicyclist did not have a light on his bicycle,” a Vidor Police release said. “The investigation is continuing.”