Golden Triangle Polymers celebrates Southeast Texas groundbreaking of $8.5B facility Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

ORANGE — The Golden Triangle Polymers Company integrated polymers plant held ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday at the plant site (across from the Orange County Airport) at 2525 Highway 87 South in Orange.

In addition to official remarks, the company announced a major contribution to Lamar State College Orange at the event.

The $8.5 billion facility is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and Qatar Energy.

CPChem owns a 51 percent equity share in the plant; QatarEnergy owns 49 percent.

Construction has begun, and startup is expected to occur in 2026.

Construction is expected to create 4,500 construction jobs.

Once operational, the plant will produce Marlex® polyethylene and plans to employ more than 500 full-time workers.

Over the next 20 years, the plant is expected to contribute $50 billion in residual economic impacts for the community.

CPChem President and CEO Bruce Chinn and Ahmad Saeed Al-Amoodi, QatarEnergy executive vice president of surface development and sustainability, spoke at the event, along with Larry McManus from the Governor’s Office and Orange County Judge John Gothia.

Speakers addressed the new training unit at Lamar State College Orange, the regional economic impact of the facility, the history of collaboration the partnership between CPChem and QatarEnergy, among other relevant topics.

